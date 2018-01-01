Preston Gralla

More From Preston Gralla

10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions
Technology

10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions

Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.
5 min read
The 20 (Mostly Free) Downloads You Can't Do Without
Technology

The 20 (Mostly Free) Downloads You Can't Do Without

Cure a sluggish PC, improve your defenses, and have more computing fun with these great programs. Most are freebies, and you can try those that aren't before you put down any cash.
15 min read
15 Great, Free Security Programs
Technology

15 Great, Free Security Programs

Turn your PC on, and you're immediately vulnerable to malicious attacks. But you can use these free applications to minimize the dangers and protect yourself.
10 min read
