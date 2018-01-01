Preston Gralla

Technology
10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.
Technology
The 20 (Mostly Free) Downloads You Can't Do Without
Cure a sluggish PC, improve your defenses, and have more computing fun with these great programs. Most are freebies, and you can try those that aren't before you put down any cash.
Technology
15 Great, Free Security Programs
Turn your PC on, and you're immediately vulnerable to malicious attacks. But you can use these free applications to minimize the dangers and protect yourself.