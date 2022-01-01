Save 15% on the best business books with code SAVE15 (Plus free shipping on orders $50+)

Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

With a wide variety of platforms and business tools, social media can be overwhelming. We're here to help you navigate your social channels like a pro with this easy-to-use, straightforward guide.

By: Eric Butow, Jenn Herman, Stephanie Liu, Amanda Robinson, Mike Allton

Description

Create Focused Social Media Campaigns Tailored to Your Business

Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses, from strategy to tactics, from organic to paid, from B2B to B2C, encompassing all of the current networks. Topics include:

  • Why businesses need to embrace social media marketing
  • Understanding today's social networks from big ones like Facebook and YouTube to emerging platforms
  • Learning how to craft your business's social media strategy using today's formats
  • How to leverage images and video in your social media outreach
  • Leveraging chat bots, paid social media, and influencer marketing
  • Building your business social marketing team
  • Measure your social media outreach progress and improve your performance over time
    • Product details
    Publication date
    Aug 25, 2020
    Publisher
    Entrepreneur Press
    Language
    English
    Paperback dimensions
    8 X 10 inches
    Number of pages
    212
