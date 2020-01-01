About Mike Allton
Mike is an award-winning blogger, speaker and author at The Social Media Hat & Blogging Brute, co-founder of 360 Marketing Squad and Brand Evangelist at Agorapulse. He is also the co-author of the book, 'Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing', available at http://SocialMediaBook.shop.
More From Mike Allton
7 Deadly Sins Of Virtual Events
Avoid this septet, and you'll likely create an experience that's remarkable and cherished.
Social Media
How to Recreate Live-Networking Via Virtual Table Talks
Platforms like Facebook's Messenger Rooms have met the moment of our socially distanced era.
Social Media
5 Ways to Step into TikTok
If you want to attract young people, consider creating videos on TikTok in communities that dovetail with what your business offers.