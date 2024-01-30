It's been around for years, but this straightforward retail option is gaining popularity with shoppers and helping businesses sell more products.

BOPIS. No, this isn't the stage name for a new musician or the latest portmanteau of a popular celebrity couple. BOPIS is an acronym for buy online, pick up in store. In 2022, U.S. shoppers spent nearly $96 billion buying a product online and picking it up in person at a physical store.

And the trend is on the rise. It is projected that the BOPIS market in the U.S. will exceed $150 billion by 2025. Globally, it's expected to surpass $700 billion by 20271.

With customer demand for BOPIS options growing, it's important for business owners to know that it's not just a convenience they can provide. Indeed, BOPIS can be a great strategy for saving money and increasing revenue at the same time.

"Though buying online and picking up in store has been around for decades, it's become a household phrase in recent years," says Jane McMurrey, Senior Product Marketing Manager at e-commerce powerhouse BigCommerce. BigCommerce enables customers selling on its platform to create an end-to-end, highly customizable BOPIS experience that connects their online BigCommerce store to their offline retail locations—of virtually any size with options such as curbside, scheduled pick up, notifications, and more.

"Shoppers want more options when it comes to when and how they get their order, and BOPIS is a great way to give them that added flexibility," she says. "It offers a free way for shoppers to avoid shipping costs and the convenience of being able to get an item as soon as same day."

And as shoppers are increasingly becoming conscious of sustainability2, picking up in store means a reduced need for packaging materials and fewer resources needed for shipping/transportation, McMurrey says. Here are three ways BOPIS can help your business drive revenue with notable results.

1. It gives shoppers more options and may push them to buy an item they're mulling over.

In its most recent Consumer Trends Report, BigCommerce found that more than a quarter (26%) of individuals surveyed abandoned purchases with items in their carts within the last month because shipping fees were too high. While shipping comes at a cost, picking up in-store with BOPIS can be offered for free, potentially increasing conversions for cost-conscious shoppers.

Timing can be an issue as well. First, there is an instant gratification factor associated with picking up in-store the same day versus waiting for shipping. Plus, if a shopper needs an item quickly (i.e. clothing for an event the same week) BOPIS can get that item in their possession faster. That can play a major role in converting more sales.

"Make sure your pick-up option is clear and prominent on your website," McMurrey advises. "Add pick up options to your product detail page and display where and when it can be picked up. If you charge for shipping, put the pick-up option clearly next to the shipping cost and make clear it's free."

2. Retailers can save on 'last mile shipping' and packing costs.

BOPIS essentially eliminates the final leg of a product's journey with a commercial shipping company from the manufacturer to the customer. This can translate to significant savings for business owners.

"Retailers can ship products in bulk to stores to be picked up with minimal packaging," McMurrey explains. "When shoppers pick it up themselves, they use their own vehicle, gas, and time instead of a contracted third-party shipping company charging the retailer for that. With minimal packaging, for example where T-shirts are shipped in plastic bags in one large box versus individually boxed, shipping materials are less expensive, and costs are saved by needing less shipping space to transport the same volume of products."

3. It increases foot traffic to the store, which has been shown to increase sales.

When customers are picking up an order in your physical store, they get to see more products than what they purchased online. This can lead to additional, spur-of-the moment sales.

"Make sure the pick-up experience is easy to navigate and efficient, so customers will think of this as a convenient experience when they need it," McMurrey says. "This is a new way that customers are interacting with your brand and an opportunity to make a positive impression."

So, for retailers who are looking to ways to save money while increasing revenue, BOPIS might be the creative solution that does the trick. From helping to close more sales, to reducing shipping costs, and increasing in-person foot traffic, offering BOPIS can be a real revenue driver for businesses of all sizes.

