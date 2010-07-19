An Online Home for Bargain Hunters
NumberQuotes.com is worth a click for quick comparisons.
Steve Duncan was giving a speech, and the news wasn't good. His industry was down $12 billion in 2009, and he needed to drive the point home. "I thought there would be a website out there with good quotes," says Duncan, director of market intelligence for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, in Milwaukee. "But there wasn't."
So he built one, launching NumberQuotes.comin February. Type $12 billion--or any other number--in its search box and get a list of equivalencies. For instance, $12 billion is roughly the GDP of Jamaica. Or enough to buy everyone in Huntington Beach, Calif., a Cadillac Escalade. Or every single person on the planet a cup of Starbucks coffee.
