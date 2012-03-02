Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What makes entrepreneurs tick? LinkedIn combed through more than 120 million public profiles to pull stats on entrepreneurs and compare them to the average member. Some common threads from the study released in September include:

Where do they come from?

Top five business schools: Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Berkeley and Dartmouth.

Companies that breed entrepreneurs: Adobe, Apple, eBay, Electronic Arts, Google, Microsoft, SGI and Yahoo.