For Subscribers

Change of Address

There's a new Internet protocol in town. Is it time to upgrade?

By Amanda C. Kooser

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You may have heard that the world has a shortage of IP Internetaddresses. For its part, the United States has largely shrugged offthe worry because it has more IP addresses than any other countryand isn't in danger of running out for a while. But thatdoesn't mean we should rest easy. The IP address systemcurrently in use is called Internet Protocol Version 4 (IPv4). Sayhello to its replacement: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6).You'll want to be on a first-name basis with IPv6 because,eventually, your business hardware and software will have to workwith it. Companies that deal with the Department of Defense alreadydo. The rest of you can take your time in converting, but when youupgrade networking equipment like routers, check that your newhardware and software is IPv6-compatible. It won't cost youextra, but it will be an important step, especially if you dobusiness overseas with countries that are already moving along theupgrade path. (The latest Apple and Windows OSes have compatibilitybuilt-in.)

The IPv6 is touted for its greater security, peer-to-peerpossibilities and almost unlimited supply of available addresses.Alex Lightman, chairman of Charmed Technology Inc. in Los Angeles-makers ofwearable Internet products-and the North American IPv6 GlobalSummit, says, "It's one of those things that peopledon't jump up and down about, but it changes the world like ZIPcodes or prefixes on phone numbers." Conceivably, Lightmansays, every square foot on the planet could receive its ownaddress.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

Why Is Cybersecurity Important for Your Business? Neglecting It Could Be Your Downfall.

Understanding cybersecurity's importance for different-sized businesses is crucial. As a leader, you should be aware of the risks that neglect of cybersecurity can bring. Implementing the right strategies by the right people is a core.

By Mykola Srebniuk

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Living

Are You Too Trusting? A Psychologist Reveals 3 Signs You Should Walk Away From Someone — Fast.

Constance Dierickx, Ph.D., says it's tempting to rely on others when you're under stress — but it can be a big mistake.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Productivity

How Small Business Owners Can Maximize Productivity Despite Limited Budgets and Resources

In today's fast-paced world, maximizing productivity is essential for success. From leveraging technology to implementing smart time-allocation strategies, here are some practical tips and expert insights for small business owners to boost productivity and achieve their goals.

By Jason Miller

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen