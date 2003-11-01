Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Cut Short Cities feel the pinch as relief funds go to states instead.

By Julie Monahan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This year's tax bill included many financial goodies forentrepreneurs, but fiscal relief to ailing cities where businessesoperate wasn't one of them. An earlier version of the Jobs andGrowth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003, passed last spring,included $4 billion in direct aid to cities. The provision waseliminated during negotiations, and $20 billion in aid went tostates instead-with no requirement to share any of it with cities.The move has outraged city and county leaders struggling with theweak economy and homeland security costs. John DeStefano, mayor ofNew Haven, Connecticut, calls cities "engines of the nationaleconomy" in need of economic stimulus. Any decrease in servicehurts business development, whether it's lack of consumerbuying or weakening infrastructure that can't transport goodsefficiently. Local efforts to close budget gaps with higher feesand other revenue generators also eat away at business profits.

Counties around Greensboro and Winston-Salem, North Carolina,have seen a modest jump in property taxes and fees, says DonKirkman, president and CEO of Piedmont Triad Partnership, aneconomic development agency in Greensboro, "but not of amagnitude that will impact the attractiveness of this area."Kirkman says the region's low tax burden and financial reserveshave mitigated the impact of the current downturn.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
By Sam Silverman
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

This Nurse Turned $500 in Savings Into $100 Million in Sales After Sharing Her Hair Care Routine on YouTube. Now She's Revealing Her Secrets to Success.

Courtney Adeleye sold $10 million worth of products out of her home within three years of launch.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Awful Advice': Barbara Corcoran Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Business Advice to Interns

The "Shark Tank" star shared tips on social media about how interns can increase their chances of getting hired full-time, but the public reaction didn't go as planned.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen