Julie Monahan

You're Not Alone
Technology

Need some help navigating the marketplace? ebay tools can help.
7 min read
How to Get the Goods
Marketing

Need a steady stream of inventory? Hit the web to make connections and build relationships.
3 min read
Expanding Your eBay Horizons
Technology

Now that your business on eBay is showing some muscle, what else should you sell?
3 min read
Backyard Buying
Technology

Your next big find could be as close as your neighbor's garage sale.
3 min read
Keep On Growing
Technology

Use eBay to better your business: test out products, vary your inventory, find new suppliers and more.
3 min read
Hidden Treasures
Technology

For eBay beginners, finding the right inventory is all about the hunt.
3 min read
Collectibles to Cash
Technology

If you know where to get the goods, your hobby could make a hot business.
3 min read
Finders, Sellers
Technology

Everything you need to start your business might be right under your nose.
3 min read
Getting the Goods
Technology

Finding super stuff to sell on eBay is a matter of making the right connections.
3 min read
What's in Store
Technology

Your existing retail company just might hold the key to starting a booming business on eBay.
3 min read
Uncovering the Right eBay Inventory
Technology

From the corner of your attic to the far corners of Asia, these strategies will help you find the perfect hidden treasures to sell.
3 min read
Tips for Finding eBay Vendors
Technology

Get the eBay products you want--and the quality your customers demand--with these tips for finding a product supplier.
3 min read
Selling Your Inventory Online
Technology

Established retailers find success on eBay by selling much more than their tried-and-true inventory.
5 min read
Capital Gains
Starting a Business

The truth about startup financing: Know your options and do your homework to get the funding you need for your business.
12 min read
All Systems Grow
Growth Strategies

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to grow your business. Get ready for liftoff with these 7 expansion strategies.
11 min read
