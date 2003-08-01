Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

(YoungBiz)- What are the three most important factors to consider whendeciding where to open a business? Location, location and location!But if you're a teen business owner, location can be a realproblem. You may, for instance, have little start-up cash, sothere's no way you can afford the high monthly rent of a primelocation. And if you did have the money, you're too young tosign the contracts required to rent a storefront or office. Andbesides, who would mind the store during all those hours you'rein school?

Never fear, say our teen 'trep experts. With a littlecreativity and a lot of determination, you can find a way to solvethe location problem and get your business off the ground forlittle or no upfront cash.