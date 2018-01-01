Amy Fennell Christian

The Six Ps of Marketing
Keep these essentials in mind to make the most of your promotional efforts.
Investment Tips from Young Entrepreneurs
Don't let your age keep you from investing. Just be smart about how and why you do it.
Entrepreneurs
What Is Success?
The answer, at least for one young entrepreneur, may surprise you.
Turning a Hobby into a Business
Find out how these teens made the jump from hobbyists to entrepreneurs.
The Value of Having a Mentor
Whether it's a family member or a local businessperson you choose, mentors can give your business a competitive edge.
When Competition Strikes ... Strike Back!
Don't let a little competition scare you off. There are ways to keep your business on top.
Rate Your Sales Ability
Find out how you fare when it comes to selling your product or service.
Top 10 Holiday Business Ideas
Stumped about what type of business to start? These ideas may be just what you're looking for.
What's the Magic Price?
How to set a price for your product or service that'll leave both you and your customers happy
Get Creative With Your Location
These teens found unique solutions to the age-old question of where to locate a business for maximum profits.
Start a Jewelry Business
Turn your hand-crafted jewelry into an ongoing source of cash flow.
Give Customers What They Want
Even if your customer is in the wrong, make them think they're in the right--your bottom line will thank you for it.
The Lowdown on Collecting and Reporting Taxes
Maintain good records, and taxes don't have to be a headache.
Ready to Hire Employees?
Here's what you need to do to make sure it's done legally, effectively and wisely.
Marketing and Selling Your Invention
Got a great product but no idea how to sell it to the right people? Whether you hire a professional or go it alone, these tips will get your product moving.