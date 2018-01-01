Amy Fennell Christian

More From Amy Fennell Christian

The Six Ps of Marketing

The Six Ps of Marketing

Keep these essentials in mind to make the most of your promotional efforts.
4 min read
Investment Tips from Young Entrepreneurs

Investment Tips from Young Entrepreneurs

Don't let your age keep you from investing. Just be smart about how and why you do it.
4 min read
What Is Success?
Entrepreneurs

What Is Success?

The answer, at least for one young entrepreneur, may surprise you.
4 min read
Turning a Hobby into a Business

Turning a Hobby into a Business

Find out how these teens made the jump from hobbyists to entrepreneurs.
5 min read
The Value of Having a Mentor

The Value of Having a Mentor

Whether it's a family member or a local businessperson you choose, mentors can give your business a competitive edge.
5 min read
When Competition Strikes ... Strike Back!

When Competition Strikes ... Strike Back!

Don't let a little competition scare you off. There are ways to keep your business on top.
4 min read
Rate Your Sales Ability

Rate Your Sales Ability

Find out how you fare when it comes to selling your product or service.
2 min read
Top 10 Holiday Business Ideas

Top 10 Holiday Business Ideas

Stumped about what type of business to start? These ideas may be just what you're looking for.
4 min read
What's the Magic Price?

What's the Magic Price?

How to set a price for your product or service that'll leave both you and your customers happy
3 min read
Get Creative With Your Location

Get Creative With Your Location

These teens found unique solutions to the age-old question of where to locate a business for maximum profits.
4 min read
Start a Jewelry Business

Start a Jewelry Business

Turn your hand-crafted jewelry into an ongoing source of cash flow.
4 min read
Give Customers What They Want

Give Customers What They Want

Even if your customer is in the wrong, make them think they're in the right--your bottom line will thank you for it.
5 min read
The Lowdown on Collecting and Reporting Taxes

The Lowdown on Collecting and Reporting Taxes

Maintain good records, and taxes don't have to be a headache.
4 min read
Ready to Hire Employees?

Ready to Hire Employees?

Here's what you need to do to make sure it's done legally, effectively and wisely.
4 min read
Marketing and Selling Your Invention

Marketing and Selling Your Invention

Got a great product but no idea how to sell it to the right people? Whether you hire a professional or go it alone, these tips will get your product moving.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.