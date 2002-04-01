Grab Bag
Plentiful partners can give you what you're groping for.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Make friends in high places-that's how sports bag companyOGIO blew open the doors to the "in crowd." Looking for acompany that shared his style, OGIO founder and CEO Mike Prattpitched überbrand Ducati Motorcycles a cross-promotion thecompany couldn't resist. Soon, Ducati hangtags adorned 150,000OGIO golf bags, and golf shops housed gleaming motorcycle displays.Ducati even offered up a Supersport 900 motorcycle as the grandprize of an OGIO contest.
Hip by association, this youthful and aggressive company wasgetting everyone's attention. The company forged new allianceswith Yamaha and Mongoose dirt bikes. Popular golf equipmentmanufacturer Callaway Golf also approached OGIO, which designedCallaway's bestselling golf bag ever-and now makes 90 percentof Callaway bags. Snowboarding, skateboarding and motocross proshave also hooked up with the company, which now designs gear bagsfor those sports, too.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve