Leaps of Faith
It takes more than just research to build a business. You must listen to your gut, too.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As entrepreneurs, we are constantly seeking new ways to start orgrow our businesses. We research the competition, analyze themarketplace, read special reports, and scour the Internet for newopportunities. Yet we often skip over one of the simplest methodsof discovering new ways to achieve success: trusting our instinctsand our gut feelings.
There is a widely accepted myth that thoroughly researching anidea is the only way to guarantee success. In reality, if we didonly what we knew would work, there would be a lack of innovationand creativity. To succeed, we need to combine both what we knowand what we feel to produce a unique point of view-ourdistinct contribution to the world. This special perspective makesus entrepreneurs and enables us to create real businesssuccess.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs