For Subscribers

Leaps of Faith

It takes more than just research to build a business. You must listen to your gut, too.

By Romanus Wolter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As entrepreneurs, we are constantly seeking new ways to start orgrow our businesses. We research the competition, analyze themarketplace, read special reports, and scour the Internet for newopportunities. Yet we often skip over one of the simplest methodsof discovering new ways to achieve success: trusting our instinctsand our gut feelings.

There is a widely accepted myth that thoroughly researching anidea is the only way to guarantee success. In reality, if we didonly what we knew would work, there would be a lack of innovationand creativity. To succeed, we need to combine both what we knowand what we feel to produce a unique point of view-ourdistinct contribution to the world. This special perspective makesus entrepreneurs and enables us to create real businesssuccess.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Vice Media to File For Bankruptcy In 'Coming Weeks'

The New York Times originally reported the news, citing sources close to the matter.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Are Privileged

As a Black woman entrepreneur, I've managed to run a successful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultancy for the past six years. But despite the years I dedicated to my entrepreneurial journey, I still benefited from a level of privilege that many don't share when it comes to entrepreneurship.

By Nika White

Leadership

Why Executives Need to Roll Up Their Sleeves and Work 'in the Trenches' of Their Companies

Here's how executives can benefit from working on the ground with the rest of the company.

By Steve Taplin

Growing a Business

Why Embracing Change is the Best Catalyst for Growth

Seeing change in a positive way can set us up for the greatest opportunities of our lives.

By Nancy Solari

Business News

Someone Ate That Banana Art Exhibit Again, This Time While It Was in a Museum

"Comedian" by Maurizio Cattelan features a banana duct-taped to a wall.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Gig Workers Advocate For More Safety Following Attacks on Drivers

While apps like Uber and Doordash require a myriad of personal information from their workers to ensure the safety of customers, drivers have limited knowledge of the customer.

By Madeline Garfinkle