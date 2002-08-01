Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some entrepreneurs decide their destiny early on. For NikitaSchottman, it has been eight years in the making, and he's only13.

Schottman, who immigrated to the United States from Russia fouryears ago, resides in Chico, California, with his parents. When hewas 12, he attended a Youth Entrepreneur Camp sponsored by theStudents in Free Enterprise (SIFE) team at California StateUniversity, Chico. Armed with the business know-how he got from theSIFE team, Nikita started his business, A Little Bit of Russia, andbecame profitable his first year.