Q&A: Little Nikita's Big Business
Bringing overseas culture to a new home--and a new business
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Some entrepreneurs decide their destiny early on. For NikitaSchottman, it has been eight years in the making, and he's only13.
Schottman, who immigrated to the United States from Russia fouryears ago, resides in Chico, California, with his parents. When hewas 12, he attended a Youth Entrepreneur Camp sponsored by theStudents in Free Enterprise (SIFE) team at California StateUniversity, Chico. Armed with the business know-how he got from theSIFE team, Nikita started his business, A Little Bit of Russia, andbecame profitable his first year.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve