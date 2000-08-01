Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you outsource all your direct mail because you don’tthink there’s a fast and efficient way to do it yourself, thinkagain. The LabelWriter Turbo can print 30 labels per minute, andits design makes it easy to load labels-even when switching labelsizes in the middle of a roll. The printer comes bundled with DymoLabel Software, which allows users to create their own templates oraccess more than 40 predefined templates covering most labelingneeds. Frequently used names and addresses can be stored in abuilt-in list manager, or the software can be integrated directlyinto the toolbars of GoldMine, Microsoft Word, Outlook orSymantec’s ACT! The LabelWriter Turbo can also be used to affixInternet Postage from such vendors as E-Stamp and Stamps.com. LabelWriter Turbo

Dymo-Costar

(203) 661-9700

www.dymo.com/labelwriter

Street price: $250