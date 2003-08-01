For Subscribers

Starting a Business the SAGE Way

Teens in the student entrepreneurship program are changing the world, not to mention making their own worlds a lot nicer.

By Jodie Carter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine reducing high school truancy rates, helpingdisadvantaged workers file tax returns or setting up a freeenterprise program for students in Mexico. Nidya Baez did all thosethings--all before graduating from high school. Baez, 17, graduatedin May from Fremont High in Oakland, California, where she andabout 60 other Fremont students participated in SAGE (Students forthe Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship).

SAGE is an international program that teaches secondary schoolstudents how to start and manage a business while maximizingenvironmental sensitivity and civic responsibility--at leastthat's the formal definition. An enthusiastic Baez quicklygives her version: "SAGE is for students who want to changethe world one project at a time--we have a vision of the world andwant to make it better."

Flash Sale - For Today Only, Save 50%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our BEST DEAL OF THE YEAR! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs

Use code BESTDEAL at checkout.

Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Magazines Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Suspect Has Been Arrested in Killing of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

The suspect was allegedly in a vehicle with Bob Lee in the early hours of the morning prior to the stabbing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Disneyland Will Permanently Close This Beloved But Controversial Ride in May

Splash Mountain will be replaced with a ride about "The Princess and the Frog," called Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Costco Hilariously Messes Up Birthday Cake Design: 'This Should Be Framed'

A Costco customer tried to draw a diagram to help bakery employees understand the cake design he wanted, but it didn't work out as planned.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

6 Ways Fishing Reinforces Key Business Mentalities and Life Lessons

Here are six key lessons fishing has taught me both in business and in life.

By Mary Elkordy

Science & Technology

The Power of AI in Travel: A Look at How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Tourism

Generative AI offers travelers a more personalized experience that puts them in direct contact with the right services and products and helps to make the entire journey more seamless.

By ReadWrite.com