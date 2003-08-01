Starting a Business the SAGE Way
Teens in the student entrepreneurship program are changing the world, not to mention making their own worlds a lot nicer.
Imagine reducing high school truancy rates, helpingdisadvantaged workers file tax returns or setting up a freeenterprise program for students in Mexico. Nidya Baez did all thosethings--all before graduating from high school. Baez, 17, graduatedin May from Fremont High in Oakland, California, where she andabout 60 other Fremont students participated in SAGE (Students forthe Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship).
SAGE is an international program that teaches secondary schoolstudents how to start and manage a business while maximizingenvironmental sensitivity and civic responsibility--at leastthat's the formal definition. An enthusiastic Baez quicklygives her version: "SAGE is for students who want to changethe world one project at a time--we have a vision of the world andwant to make it better."
