Jodie Carter

What's the Story?

A mom's quest to preserve her daughter's childhood memories turns into an entrepreneurial adventure.
2 min read
Smooth Moves

This franchisee got his big break when an opportunity showed up on his doorstep.
2 min read
Starting a Business the SAGE Way

Teens in the student entrepreneurship program are changing the world, not to mention making their own worlds a lot nicer.
6 min read
Breaking Ground

One seasoned land developer puts his experience to good use.
2 min read
Why SARS Could Hurt Your Business

When it comes to the threat of SARS, balancing employee rights and safety is essential to everyone's health--including your business's.
4 min read
Rolling in Dough
Franchises

Do you go with original butter & salt or almond crunch? Decisions, decisions . . .
2 min read
File-Swapping Debate Rages On

Innovators, recording industry at odds over how, and whether, to restrict transmission of digital downloads
4 min read
New Overtime Rules Could Cost a Bundle

Proposed changes in federal overtime laws could cost employers big bucks but may save them even more in legal costs.
4 min read
Read the Fine Print: Gift Card Reform on Horizon

Retailers counting on cashing in on the $2 billion windfall generated from gift card "breakage" may need to check up on state law.
4 min read
