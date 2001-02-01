Use this shopping bot to search for low-price tech gear.

Web-based shopping bot PriceGrabber.com scours the Webfor the best prices on computer gear, software and consumerelectronics items. For instance, in a hunt for a Sony notebook,prices ranged from $1,299 to $1,986-for the same item! If you enteryour ZIP code, the site computes your item's"BottomLinePrice"-the actual cost to you, includingshipping and sales tax.

