Bargain Hunter Use this shopping bot to search for low-price tech gear.

By Robert J. McGarvey

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Web-based shopping bot PriceGrabber.com scours the Webfor the best prices on computer gear, software and consumerelectronics items. For instance, in a hunt for a Sony notebook,prices ranged from $1,299 to $1,986-for the same item! If you enteryour ZIP code, the site computes your item's"BottomLinePrice"-the actual cost to you, includingshipping and sales tax.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reachhim online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.

