Hottest Business Ideas for 2002
Don't worry. These business may be smoking, but the only thing that will go up in flames is your status as "employee."
The time has come. You need to walk into your boss's office,throw down your resignation letter and tell him, "Take thisjob and sho"--well, maybe don't go that far. Former bossescan make wonderful first clients. Nevertheless, 2002 isgoing to be your year, the year when you realize you've waitedlong enough to start your dream business and you actually go outand do something about it.
We'll help you with your first step--finding the perfectbusiness idea. This year, service businesses are reigning over ourlist of the 10 hottest business ideas for 2002. From computerconsulting and referral services to personal training and financialplanning, busy folks are still hankering after people who can maketheir lives easier and make their businesses run smoother. But forthose who'd rather sell a product than a service, don'tworry--we've got you covered as well.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.
-
Have You Ever Obsessed Over 'What If'? According to Scientists, You Don't Actually Know What Would Have Fixed Everything.
-
After He Was Fired From the UFC, This Former Fighter Turned His Passion Into a Thriving Business
-
Most People Don't Know These 2 Things Are Resume Red Flags. A Career Expert Reveals How to Work Around Them.
-
How One Woman Turned Pandemic-Induced Boredom and a Makeshift Garage Art Studio Into a Thriving Franchise
-
Use These 4 Self-Care Rituals for More Resilience and Less Depletion
-
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Wants to Invest in 'Someone Who Probably Needs a Good Shrink Instead of a Business'