Welcome To The Jungle

Business is often described as a jungle, but the closest mostpeople who work in this urban wilderness have come to a real jungleis seeing one in the movies.

That’s not the case for financial advisor Dale Anderson. Infact, with a trek into the Himalayas, a canoeing trip down theAmazon River and a Kenyan safari under her belt, this Eugene,Oregon, resident uses her adventure experience to developstrategies that can help female entrepreneurs navigate the wilds ofWall Street, Main Street . . . or the Amazon. Here are hertips:

Be prepared. “Thebetter-equipped you are, the [greater] your odds of survival,”says Anderson, author of True Life Can Be Hard To Find (1st Books).”When I went to the Amazon and Nepal, I couldn’t believethe number of immunizations I needed. When you apply all this tobusiness, it means get the best training possible, keep your skillssharp and have a map of where you’re going.”

Get guidance. On many ofher adventures, Anderson relied on an experienced guide. When youdon’t know the territory, she says, having a mentor who doescan make a huge difference between learning the ropes and plungingover a cliff.

Beware of the snake in thegrass. In the jungle, says Anderson, “snakes can bevery well-camouflaged.” Likewise, in the business world,sometimes you can’t tell who is and isn’t a snake, andsnakes always strike when least expected. Use caution when dealingwith snakes. Know their strengths and weaknesses, and, as Andersonadvises, “always have a contingency plan, or a ‘venomkit.’ “

Remember, position iseverything. Another lesson Anderson learned on herjourneys was where to sit. “Sit above and in front of the poopdeck. In business, this translates to avoiding the dirt, thecomplaining, the gossip. Lay low until you’re sure of yoursurroundings.”