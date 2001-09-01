Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Motorola Timeport P935 Personal Interactive Communicator Here's one travel companion you won't mind traveling with.

By Gisela M. Pedroza

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're on the go, the last thing you need is a lot ofextra baggage. With the Motorola Timeport 935 personalcommunicator, you can keep your calendar, e-mail, two-way messagingtools and more in one wireless device. Equipped with Starfish TrueSync software, this mini-computer lets you sync with popularcontact management software such as Act!, Lotus Notes and MicrosoftOutlook as well as Palm-based organizers, Pocket PCs and Windows CEdevices. The two-way messaging device features an IrDA port, so youcan beam contact info to PDAs and IrDA-compliant printers.Featuring 4.5MB memory and a QWERTY keyboard and powered by theMotorola Wisdom Operating System 4.0, the Timeport P935 will letyou connect to personal or corporate databases online using add-onsoftware applications. Requirements include WindowsNT/98/95.

TimeportP935
Manufacturer:Motorola
Street Price: $399
Phone: (800) 353-2729
Web site:www.motorola.com

