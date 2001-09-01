Motorola Timeport P935 Personal Interactive Communicator Here's one travel companion you won't mind traveling with.
When you're on the go, the last thing you need is a lot ofextra baggage. With the Motorola Timeport 935 personalcommunicator, you can keep your calendar, e-mail, two-way messagingtools and more in one wireless device. Equipped with Starfish TrueSync software, this mini-computer lets you sync with popularcontact management software such as Act!, Lotus Notes and MicrosoftOutlook as well as Palm-based organizers, Pocket PCs and Windows CEdevices. The two-way messaging device features an IrDA port, so youcan beam contact info to PDAs and IrDA-compliant printers.Featuring 4.5MB memory and a QWERTY keyboard and powered by theMotorola Wisdom Operating System 4.0, the Timeport P935 will letyou connect to personal or corporate databases online using add-onsoftware applications. Requirements include WindowsNT/98/95.
