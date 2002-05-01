Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"I've always found that if I'm willing to share something good, it always comes back," says David Jensen, the founder and president of 3 Day Kitchen & Bath. Perhaps that explains the success of his Provo, Utah-based remodeling franchise.

Based on his own frustrating experiences with kitchen and bathroom remodeling, Jensen created 3 Day Kitchen & Bath in 1997 to provide mainly residential customers with top-to-bottom renovations in three days or less. Previously, Jensen worked in the heating and air conditioning industry, but once his employer was sold to a large corporation, he knew it was time to move on. "I had worked for large corporations before and didn't like that atmosphere," says Jensen, whose company currently has six locations.. "[I] wanted to stay small, so that's when I took the opportunity to start this company."