Child's Play
Find some fairly well-off parents who want their tots taught--and plant a Gymboree of your own.
Unlike those reptilian creatures that eat their young, we keeploving ours, despite their ability to harvest our time and try ourpatience. We want them to grow, to prosper-to get along wellwith others. Besides, the parents of a "wild one"occasionally need to get out of the house. If you see this needconcentrated in an area of young families earning moderate to highlevels of discretionary income, you may have stumbled across a goodplace to put a Gymboree.
The Gymboree Uniform Franchise Offering Circular explains thecompany this way: "The franchisee will operate anontherapeutic sensory-motor child/parent play and music program .. . for children from birth through 5 years."
New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.
Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.
Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?