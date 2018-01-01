Todd D. Maddocks

Working From The Wilderness
People say technology enables you to run a business anywhere. But is it really true? One writer tests the theory, using technology to run his business from a remote area in the mountains.
What It's Really Like
Are you sure want to know? This entrepreneur gives an unvarnished account of his climb to success.
Full Steam Ahead
Sure, you've heard it all before--how to start a business, what to expect, etc. But the question remains: What's it <i>really</i> like to start your own business. One entrepreneur shares his story about putting his startup's wheels in motion.
Portrait of a Franchise
It's been a rocky road, but Jack and Diane are finally nearing their destination: franchise ownership.
A Perfect Landing
Having successfully navigated start-up negotiations, Jack and Diane get ready for franchise ownership.
Speed Bumps
Jack and Diane find a few surprises waiting for them as they move closer to realizing their goal.
Cold Feet?
As it becomes harder to turn back, our franchisees get a taste of buyer's remorse.
Getting Noticed
Our franchisees can't be wallflowers if they expect to get the help they're entitled to from their franchisor.
Labor of Love
For Jack and Diane*, the road to becoming franchisees is a waiting game.
To the Rescue
Jack and Diane* aren't left to bail out their sinking land deal alone. Their franchisor throws them a lifesaver in the nick of time.
Sending Out an SOS
Our franchisees just hit an iceberg in negotiating their land deal. Will they be able to keep it afloat?
Show Me the Money
With a good location in sight, will Jack and Diane take the smart route to financing their land deal?
Franchise Country
We hit the road and went in search of the hottest trends in franchising, from the mountains to the prairies.
Doing the Math
Jack and Diane learn that finding a location they like isn't enough. They also have to crunch the numbers and see if it's one they can afford.
Going on Location
Despite a long, frustrating wait, Jack and Diane find the light at the end of the tunnel--the perfect franchise site.