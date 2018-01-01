Todd D. Maddocks

More From Todd D. Maddocks

Working From The Wilderness

People say technology enables you to run a business anywhere. But is it really true? One writer tests the theory, using technology to run his business from a remote area in the mountains.
11 min read
What It's Really Like

Are you sure want to know? This entrepreneur gives an unvarnished account of his climb to success.
10 min read
Full Steam Ahead

Sure, you've heard it all before--how to start a business, what to expect, etc. But the question remains: What's it <i>really</i> like to start your own business. One entrepreneur shares his story about putting his startup's wheels in motion.
10 min read
Portrait of a Franchise

It's been a rocky road, but Jack and Diane are finally nearing their destination: franchise ownership.
5 min read
A Perfect Landing

Having successfully navigated start-up negotiations, Jack and Diane get ready for franchise ownership.
5 min read
Speed Bumps

Jack and Diane find a few surprises waiting for them as they move closer to realizing their goal.
5 min read
Cold Feet?

As it becomes harder to turn back, our franchisees get a taste of buyer's remorse.
5 min read
Getting Noticed

Our franchisees can't be wallflowers if they expect to get the help they're entitled to from their franchisor.
5 min read
Labor of Love

For Jack and Diane*, the road to becoming franchisees is a waiting game.
5 min read
To the Rescue

Jack and Diane* aren't left to bail out their sinking land deal alone. Their franchisor throws them a lifesaver in the nick of time.
4 min read
Sending Out an SOS

Our franchisees just hit an iceberg in negotiating their land deal. Will they be able to keep it afloat?
5 min read
Show Me the Money

With a good location in sight, will Jack and Diane take the smart route to financing their land deal?
6 min read
Franchise Country

We hit the road and went in search of the hottest trends in franchising, from the mountains to the prairies.
9 min read
Doing the Math

Jack and Diane learn that finding a location they like isn't enough. They also have to crunch the numbers and see if it's one they can afford.
5 min read
Going on Location

Despite a long, frustrating wait, Jack and Diane find the light at the end of the tunnel--the perfect franchise site.
5 min read
