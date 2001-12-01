Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Law &amp; Pretzels A title like that might not make for a very exciting TV show, but it's this ex-lawyer's life story.

By Devlin Smith

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"I guess I was dissatisfied with the profession and mypractice, and was looking for something else to do, something morerewarding than being an attorney." Such was the mindset ofHarry Rieck more than six years ago, when he decided to leave thelegal world and start a business.

Through his brother-in-law, Rieck secured a retail space atSawgrass Mills mall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "The locationsuited itself for a snack-food-type franchise," he explains.With the right space and purpose in mind, Rieck researched varioussnack-food niches before settling on pretzels and then on AuntieAnne's.

