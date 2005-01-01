Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

An American Icon Some things just say "America," like baseball, apple pie and . . . franchises. Here are 5 big ways franchising has affected our nation.

By April Y. Pennington

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chances are, most people don't realize how much franchises have become an integral part of their lives. They could easily get goods and services from franchises on a daily basis without knowing it-the proliferation of concepts and models is so great, consumers often don't distinguish or discriminate between franchise or nonfranchise businesses.

Though franchising as a concept has existed for centuries, it became a prevalent force in American business just a few generations ago. And as anyone who has watched TV, listened to the radio or read ads can attest, franchising has become an icon of American life. Robert A. Robicheaux, chair of the Department of Management, Marketing and Industrial Distribution at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, says the "explosion of entrepreneurship made possible by franchising" began in the 1950s, punctuated resoundingly by Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald's. By using franchising, which Robicheaux points out is nothing more than a particular legal form of business, franchisees could be, as he puts it, "quasi-independent" business owners who basically assisted the franchisor in expanding the brand. Now, in addition to the vast hamburger empires, automobile dealerships, janitorial services and just about any other type of business imaginable can use franchising as a way to build and expand. In doing so, franchising has irrevocably shaped the nation. On a broad scale, here are five areas that have been significantly affected by franchising: the economy, jobs, entrepreneurship, uniformity and culture.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'I'm Not a Very Good Businessman': Kevin Costner Is Risking a Ton of His Own Money on New Project

The "Yellowstone" star discussed how he bankrolled his new epic movies — and his accountant isn't happy.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Travel

Find Cheap Flights and Learn New Languages With This $160 Deal

Get Rosetta Stone, a VPN, and more in this Father's Day deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

6 Tips on How Job Seekers Can Prepare for All Types of Interview Questions

Learn how to create compelling talking points that apply to a variety of interview questions.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

'The Most Vile Coffee Drink I Have Ever Had': Starbucks' Olive Oil-Infused Beverages Are Coming to More Cities

Former CEO Howard Schultz found inspiration in Sicily — but it's not for everyone.

By Amanda Breen