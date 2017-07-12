From AI to VR and Beyond: Simple Rules for Harnessing Technology



From artificial intelligence to virtual reality and so much more, advancements in technology make our lives easier and help our businesses run more efficiently. When deployed correctly, tech can help forward-thinking entrepreneurs push the envelope and break new ground.

The trick to harnessing technology is implementing it in a way that truly grows your business. That's the intention of media-industry vet Tricia Clarke-Stone, who co-founded a creative agency called Narrative along with hip-hop music mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons. Through its own innovation lab, the firm experiments with and develops tech solutions that push Narrative's creative campaigns into new directions.

In the video above, Clarke-Stone shares her simple rules for utilizing technology to grow a business.

Think out of the box: In other words, be original. "You can't repeat what everyone else is doing, or what has been done before," Clarke-Stone says.

Don't be afraid to experiment: If you have a great idea for how technology can improve a process or advance a situation, give it a shot and see how it works. Experimentation is the only way to move forward and find out if your idea is a brilliant solution or a dud. "When you want to test out a new technology, can you prototype quickly," Clarke-Stone asks.

For more insight, watch the short video above.



