Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Getting a Margin Loan Securing a margin loan can mean quick cash for startup, but it doesn't come without risk.

By Rosalind Resnick

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Question: I'm thinking about borrowing against my securities to open an art gallery. What are the pros and cons of using a margin loan to finance a business?

Answer: Unlike applying for a business loan from a bank, borrowing against your stocks, bonds and other securities can be a quick and easy way to get startup money. There is no business plan to present, no mountain of paperwork to fill out and no credit check to pass. Assuming that you have at least $2,000 in cash or securities in your account, your brokerage firm will typically lend you up to 50 percent of the value of most stocks, mutual funds and other widely traded securities at rates that are often lower than you'd pay for a loan from the bank. For example, if you own $100,000 worth of Microsoft, your broker will generally allow you to borrow $50,000 on margin. And the interest is usually tax deductible.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Save $31 on This Portable Wireless Charging Station

It folds up and can charge three devices at once.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

His Side Hustle Solved a Common Problem for Homeowners. Now the Business Brings in $3 Million a Month During Peak Season.

GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero had always been drawn the "allure of entrepreneurship."

By Amanda Breen
By Sam Silverman
Business News

In-N-Out Burger Is Opening New Locations Outside of California — Here's Where It's Going Next

The popular burger chain celebrated its 75th anniversary last month.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Devices

Score High-Tech Open-Ear Headphones for Just $24.97 This Holiday Season

With these headphones, you can stay focused listening to music while keeping your ears open for conversations and more.

By Entrepreneur Store