Honeywell

Green Hydrogen: What Is It and Why It Matters From "Gray Hydrogen" to "Green Hydrogen", what is it and what does it mean for our planet? Watch this video to learn more.

By Jason Feifer

Hydrogen is an incredibly useful gas: It's a clean-burning, zero-carbon fuel source, and is already used in a range of industries. But most hydrogen today is what's called "gray hydrogen" — meaning it came from fossil fuels and took a lot of energy to produce. Now technologists are creating "green hydrogen," which is produced using renewable energy, and will positively impact a wide range of industries.

To learn more, we spoke with Maya Gomez, Director of Green H2 Catalyst-Coated Membrane at Honeywell.

Learn more about Honeywell H2 solutions here.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he is the author of the book Build For Tomorrow, which helps readers find new opportunities in times of change, and co-hosts the podcast Help Wanted, where he helps solve listeners' work problems. He also writes a newsletter called One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love.

