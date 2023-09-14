From "Gray Hydrogen" to "Green Hydrogen", what is it and what does it mean for our planet? Watch this video to learn more.

Hydrogen is an incredibly useful gas: It's a clean-burning, zero-carbon fuel source, and is already used in a range of industries. But most hydrogen today is what's called "gray hydrogen" — meaning it came from fossil fuels and took a lot of energy to produce. Now technologists are creating "green hydrogen," which is produced using renewable energy, and will positively impact a wide range of industries.

To learn more, we spoke with Maya Gomez, Director of Green H 2 Catalyst-Coated Membrane at Honeywell.