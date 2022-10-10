Hello Sunshine: 7 Reasons San Diego is a Hot Spot for Business Meetings and More

Whether it's your next company retreat, a product kickoff event, or big industry conference, where you host an event is just as important as the people who attend. You want a destination that's easily accessible, inspiring, and fun. A top-notch event location can draw in attendees and leave a positive impression that's associated with your brand.

It just so happens the perfect business event location exists: San Diego. It may be best known for its fantastic weather and breathtaking beaches (both are very true), but America's Finest City is also a hot spot for startups and innovation, and a go-to destination for business meetings and other events. San Diego was recently recognized by the Meetings Information Network as one of the Top 3 meetings destinations nationwide for 2022.

If it hasn't been on your radar yet, here are several reasons why your next business event should happen in San Diego.

1. Unmatched outdoor lifestyle.

You love gorgeous weather, and event attendees do, too. The average forecast in San Diego is 72 degrees and sunny. Really.

San Diego's incredible year-round weather, 70 miles of amazing coastline, and outdoor lifestyle fuel an inspired sense of collaboration that leads to greater innovation, smart ideas, and intelligent, creative solutions.

San Diego's variety of breathtaking and unique outdoor venues will set your next meeting apart. No matter what area of San Diego your meeting is in, there are an array of dining and recreation options that take full advantage of the region's beautiful and welcoming surroundings.

2. A vibe that's conducive to making connections.

Unlike the hustle and bustle of most big cities, there's something inherently un-hectic about San Diego.

The easy-going nature of San Diego puts people in a positive frame of mind. It's an unassuming place where people of all backgrounds and ideas are welcome, creating a laid-back environment where creativity, collaboration, and innovation flow freely.

3. It's a hub for tech and innovation.

With all the networking you'll be doing, it's important to associate yourself with talented and creative minds who can inspire you and your team to greater heights. You might not realize it, but San Diego is a hub for innovative companies whose creative problem solving puts them at the forefront of scientific development, medical advancement, biotech, defense, and so much more.

The city is home to groundbreaking research institutions, world-class universities, a thriving life-sciences sector, an impressive list of Nobel laureates, and a forthcoming Research and Development District (RaDD). There's no shortage of leading scientists, business leaders, and thinkers who live and work in San Diego.

4. There's a seemingly endless supply of event venues.

Where do we even start naming all the options? Year-round outdoor and indoor venues include The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, Petco Park (home to the San Diego Padres baseball team), North Park Observatory, the San Diego Convention Center, and the new Snapdragon Stadium, just to name a few.

When it comes to San Diego venues, you'll find the perfect location for everything from your 10,000-person event to your company's board meeting. For more intimate venues, you might consider the Mingei International Museum, the UC San Diego Park and Market, as well as Balboa Park, the "cultural heart" of the city. Located just blocks from downtown, Balboa Park offers an eclectic mix of lush garden spaces, open-air amphitheaters, intimate venues, and al fresco dining options.

5. Easy accessibility.

While accommodating, the city's event venues are also easy to get to by car or public transportation—and all within city limits. San Diego itself is a breeze to navigate, too. Its very walkable downtown and proximity to multiple airports makes San Diego an easy location to host a national sales meeting, a plan-of-action meeting (POA), conference … you name it.

Attendees can easily spend their downtime enjoying great restaurants and entertainment, visiting landmarks, and taking in the city's scenic beauty thanks to access to all regions throughout San Diego via public transportation like the Mid-Coast Trolley extension and the Surfliner train system.

This ease of accessibility makes San Diego a place where attendees can spend their free time doing things they enjoy—like learning, networking, and enjoying the city—rather than finding themselves stuck in traffic.

6. It has an inclusive atmosphere.

San Diego welcomes visitors from all backgrounds and beliefs. You'll discover an inspiring medley of coastal towns, seaside villages, urban enclaves, and cultural hubs that reflect the diversity of the entire region. These diverse perspectives create a strong sense of community and unity of purpose, in the pursuit of building a safe, inclusive environment where everyone is free to shine bright.

For the LGBTQ+ community specifically, San Diego has a wide array of activities and attractions, and several neighborhoods like Hillcrest and North Park where people from all walks of life meet, shop, dine, and enjoy the area's eclectic arts, nightlife, and special events.

7. Safety and personal health are top priorities.

San Diego's passion for wellness extends to your health and safety as well. The city leads the industry in safety protocols and health standards while still providing the warm hospitality you've come to expect from America's Finest City.

The San Diego Convention Center, for example, includes new upgrades and enhanced cleaning and safety guidelines. It was one of the first convention centers in the U.S. to achieve the prestigious GBAC STAR facility accreditation for its stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious-disease prevention.

Combined, all these reasons highlight how San Diego is an exceptional destination for business events, as well as a fantastic location to relax and explore once your meetings are done. From the scenic beaches to top-rated golf courses, to world-class culture, resorts, and more, you and your attendees may never want to leave.

