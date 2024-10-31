Certain economic messages are resonating more than others. And between Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, these voters have a preference for which billionaire to hear from.

In the final stretch of this intensely close election, undecided voters have assumed the aura of mythical creatures. But when it comes to actual groups of swing voters, there are not many up for grabs. Republicans are working to turn out low-propensity young men. Democrats are making a bid for moderate suburbanites. And both parties are vying for an increasingly unpredictable demographic: Latinos.

Hispanic Americans are an elusive voting block, in part because they're not a monolith. With many different countries and cultures of origin, Latinos are a diverse and changing demographic. And while they've long been a reliable part of the Democratic base, that seems to be changing. In recent CNN polls, Vice President Kamala Harris leads former president Donald Trump with Latinos by just 13 points, a much narrower margin than in 2020 when Joe Biden won Hispanic voters by 26 points, which was already narrower than 2016, when Hillary Clinton won Latinos by 39 points. And like most other groups, there is a difference in how men and women vote. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Trump is trailing Harris by just 2 points with Hispanic men.

