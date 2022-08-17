Kanye West and his apparel brand, , have had several collaborations with high-profile fashion brands that have been anything but drama-free — including his most recent squabble with Adidas in which he claimed they made up a retail holiday using his namesake without his permission.

Now, West's latest partnership, Yeezy , is being roasted online for the unorthodox way he is reportedly requesting the items be sold in-store.

Photos and videos of the merchandise in retail Gap stores appear to be selling in what can only be described as gigantic trash bags, thrown in the middle of the retail store with the clothing items inside not even folded or organized by size or style.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," one Twitter user explained above one of the photos. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won't help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

Twitter users had mixed responses to the visuals, some calling West a "genius" while others lamented the issues this would cause for Gap employees and customers.

"Yay. Underpaid GAP employees get to clean up the customer mess every 15 minutes and shove all the stuff back into the bag because a billionaire thought it would look cooler," one wrote.

"Balenciaga & Kanye's fetish with the homeless as 'fashion muses' it's everything that is wrong with billionaires," another said. "They no longer see the plight of people, they don't see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be 'edgy' and profit from it…it's disgusting."

The collection was created in collaboration with designer Balenciaga, which also had its own take on trash-forward fashion after making headlines for selling a $1,790 "Trash Pouch" earlier this month — essentially a glorified drawstring bag that was meant to look precisely like a trash bag.

Balenciaga also famously made a lookalike Ikea tote bag that retailed for $2,145.

The Yeezy Gap collaboration was first announced in 2020 and consists of a mix of basics and accessories that are far beyond Gap's usual price point but well below Balenciaga's, with products ranging from $60 (baseball caps, seamless tanks) to $340 (coats, parkas).

The collaboration kicked off in-store last month in Times Square where Gap's flagship storefront was transformed to Ye's liking and to represent the essence of the collection.

"Gap's Times Square flagship store has been re-engineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga's vision of utilitarian design," Gap said in a statement at the time.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Gap for clarification on the retail plan to sell the merchandise from the collection.

Gap was down nearly 59% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.