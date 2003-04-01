Even more tricks to help push your site to the top of the search engine listings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With billions of Web sites on the Internet, fighting to attractvisitors to your site is no easy task. Luckily, search enginesprovide an easy, effective and inexpensive way to edge out thecompetition and win the war for eyeballs.

In last month'scolumn, I covered part one of search engine tactics, explainingthe importance of using metatags. In this month's column,you'll learn how to optimize the title tag, page copy,"alt" attribute image tags and site design. I'll alsodiscuss some good resources for submitting your optimized site tothe major search engines and directories.

Proper use of the portion of the Web page header is critical fora high ranking in the search engines. In addition, most searchengines use the title tag for the results listing, so this tag isyour chance to create a one-sentence summary describing what yourWeb site offers to entice engine users to click on the link to yoursite instead of your competitors'.