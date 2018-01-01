Joel Holland

Joel Holland

Joel Holland, 25, is the founder and CEO of Footage Firm in Reston, Va.

College Startup: Big Scan on Campus
Entrepreneurs

College Startup: Big Scan on Campus

The ability to pull all-nighters moved three BYU students to the front of the competitive QR-code category.
3 min read
Meet the 22-Year-Old Serial Entrepreneur Behind a File-Sharing Service With $1 Million in VC
Starting a Business

Meet the 22-Year-Old Serial Entrepreneur Behind a File-Sharing Service With $1 Million in VC

A free file-sharing site attracts users with its drag-and-drop simplicity and universal platform
4 min read
One Young Entrepreneur's Million-Dollar Idea in Mobile Gaming
Entrepreneurs

One Young Entrepreneur's Million-Dollar Idea in Mobile Gaming

A Princeton dropout makes waves with mobile gaming and payment services.
4 min read
Undergrads Clean Up With an 'Indoor Outhouse' Business for Pets
Entrepreneurs

Undergrads Clean Up With an 'Indoor Outhouse' Business for Pets

A pair of college students dream up a product that gives pets some relief.
4 min read
How Three Classmates Hatched a Hi-Tech Approach to Learning
Starting a Business

How Three Classmates Hatched a Hi-Tech Approach to Learning

StudyEgg converts study materials into activities at home or on the go that optimize learning.
3 min read
High Stakes: Launching a Startup at Harvard B-School
Starting a Business

High Stakes: Launching a Startup at Harvard B-School

Going to business school is a job in itself. Trying to start a company at the same time can be even more daunting. Daniel Gulati of FashionStake did both.
3 min read
How a B-School Networking Problem Became a $20 Million Opportunity
Starting a Business

How a B-School Networking Problem Became a $20 Million Opportunity

Bump Technologies co-founder David Lieb went to business school to make contacts. He left to build a new way to share them.
3 min read
Free App Satisfies a Text Obsession
Entrepreneurs

Free App Satisfies a Text Obsession

Freespeech co-founder Greg Neufeld didn't like the messaging app for the iPhone--so he created one.
2 min read
inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business

inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business

Following $3 billion in transactions for 20,000 companies can take 3 billion keystrokes across 20,000 spreadsheets--or, with inDinero, just a few clicks
3 min read
Ex-Investment Banker Pursues a Business Idea from His College Days
Starting a Business

Ex-Investment Banker Pursues a Business Idea from His College Days

By digitizing old photos and videos, ScanDigital turns picture preservation into a profitable business.
3 min read
How Two College Students Found a Niche in Custom Web Analytics
Starting a Business

How Two College Students Found a Niche in Custom Web Analytics

Two ASU students prove that there is much more to analytics than page views. Billions more.
3 min read
Two College Entrepreneurs Dress for Success
Entrepreneurs

Two College Entrepreneurs Dress for Success

Blank Label founders Fan Bi and Danny Wong have made more than $350,000 in their first year.
3 min read
Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'
Starting a Business

Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'

Matt Lauzon's Gemvara puts the 'me' in e-commerce.
3 min read
Pooling Resources to Build a College Note-Sharing Business
Starting a Business

Pooling Resources to Build a College Note-Sharing Business

Three entrepreneurs on the same mission to facilitate college note-sharing join forces -- and 360,000 students follow.
3 min read
It Passes the Mom Test
Starting a Business

It Passes the Mom Test

A former law student develops an online business that lets anyone -- even his tech-challenged mother -- create a website.
3 min read
