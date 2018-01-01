Joel Holland, 25, is the founder and CEO of Footage Firm in Reston, Va.
College Startup: Big Scan on Campus
The ability to pull all-nighters moved three BYU students to the front of the competitive QR-code category.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Serial Entrepreneur Behind a File-Sharing Service With $1 Million in VC
A free file-sharing site attracts users with its drag-and-drop simplicity and universal platform
One Young Entrepreneur's Million-Dollar Idea in Mobile Gaming
A Princeton dropout makes waves with mobile gaming and payment services.
Undergrads Clean Up With an 'Indoor Outhouse' Business for Pets
A pair of college students dream up a product that gives pets some relief.
How Three Classmates Hatched a Hi-Tech Approach to Learning
StudyEgg converts study materials into activities at home or on the go that optimize learning.
High Stakes: Launching a Startup at Harvard B-School
Going to business school is a job in itself. Trying to start a company at the same time can be even more daunting. Daniel Gulati of FashionStake did both.
How a B-School Networking Problem Became a $20 Million Opportunity
Bump Technologies co-founder David Lieb went to business school to make contacts. He left to build a new way to share them.
Free App Satisfies a Text Obsession
Freespeech co-founder Greg Neufeld didn't like the messaging app for the iPhone--so he created one.
inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business
Following $3 billion in transactions for 20,000 companies can take 3 billion keystrokes across 20,000 spreadsheets--or, with inDinero, just a few clicks
Ex-Investment Banker Pursues a Business Idea from His College Days
By digitizing old photos and videos, ScanDigital turns picture preservation into a profitable business.
How Two College Students Found a Niche in Custom Web Analytics
Two ASU students prove that there is much more to analytics than page views. Billions more.
Two College Entrepreneurs Dress for Success
Blank Label founders Fan Bi and Danny Wong have made more than $350,000 in their first year.
Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'
Matt Lauzon's Gemvara puts the 'me' in e-commerce.
Pooling Resources to Build a College Note-Sharing Business
Three entrepreneurs on the same mission to facilitate college note-sharing join forces -- and 360,000 students follow.
It Passes the Mom Test
A former law student develops an online business that lets anyone -- even his tech-challenged mother -- create a website.