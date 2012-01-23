This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

One Young Entrepreneur's Million-Dollar Idea in Mobile Gaming A Princeton dropout makes waves with mobile gaming and payment services.

By Joel Holland

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

High score: Seth Priebatsch wins big with Scvngr.
Photo© Webb Chappell

In the fall of 2007, Seth Priebatsch was a freshman at Princeton. A year later, he dropped out. By 2011, he was head of a company valued at nine figures.

The 23-year-old is the self-proclaimed "chief ninja" of Scvngr, a real-world, location-based gaming system, and its new mobile payment service, LevelUp. Priebatsch's record of entrepreneurship stems back to high school, when he ran a print manufacturing startup called Postcard Tech. He cut his teeth turning out college applications while managing factory operations in Hong Kong and a distribution center in Boston.

