No-Fail e-Mail
The art of writing e-mail marketing messages is a valuable one. So why haven't you mastered it yet?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
E-mail marketing is the hottest ticket today, and mailings to opt-in lists now yield higher results than direct mail, and at a lower cost. Everyone's looking for that magic formula--the perfect message that will electrify opt-in campaigns. But the proliferation of e-mail makes it tough to stand out. Here are eight tips for writing e-mails that produce top results.
1. Choose a great subject line. Steer clear of misleading or mysterious subject lines. Nothing screams spam louder than "How are you?" An effective subject line includes a benefit and relates directly to your offer, such as "Save 60 percent on tape stock."
