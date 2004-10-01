No Train, No Gain? You've invested a lot in training your employees, so see if you're getting what you paid for.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Like many entrepreneurs, Chris Stone has a training budget. Heoffers $1,500 plus five days of paid training per year to hisemployees, who have participated in training sessions ranging fromtechnical writing to sales.
But how does he know he's getting something back on hisinvestment? "The measurement is problematic," says Stone,54, founder and CEO of Stone Environmental, a Montpelier, Vermont, companythat analyzes water quality. "In some cases, it's hard toget a direct payback."
Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Use code SAVE20 at checkout.