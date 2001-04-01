Sign On The Digital Line
E-signatures are now legally binding. Why should you care?
When the E-Sign Act became law last year, it created myriadpossibilities for the use of digital signatures in contracts. Theact makes legally binding everything from signing e-mails to theonline closing of mortgages. It's been pegged as a boon toe-commerce and a way to cut back on paperwork. Now companies arescrambling to release e-signature technology to consumers andbusinesses, giving you a variety of options to choose from.
A lot of security concerns revolve around e-mail, but theability to authenticate electronic transactions will soon allaythose concerns. On Sign offersfree downloadable software that allows a digital signature to beattached to a Microsoft Word document or an Outlook/Outlook Expresse-mail. Any unauthorized alteration of the document invalidates theencrypted signature. Other companies with different methods andmore advanced paid services include VeriSign and iLumin.
