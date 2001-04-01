Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Sign On The Digital Line

E-signatures are now legally binding. Why should you care?

By
This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When the E-Sign Act became law last year, it created myriadpossibilities for the use of digital signatures in contracts. Theact makes legally binding everything from signing e-mails to theonline closing of mortgages. It's been pegged as a boon toe-commerce and a way to cut back on paperwork. Now companies arescrambling to release e-signature technology to consumers andbusinesses, giving you a variety of options to choose from.

A lot of security concerns revolve around e-mail, but theability to authenticate electronic transactions will soon allaythose concerns. On Sign offersfree downloadable software that allows a digital signature to beattached to a Microsoft Word document or an Outlook/Outlook Expresse-mail. Any unauthorized alteration of the document invalidates theencrypted signature. Other companies with different methods andmore advanced paid services include VeriSign and iLumin.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

James Cameron Wants to End Debate Over Jack's Death in 'Titanic'

Steve Huff

Business News

A Roomba Recorded a Woman Using the Bathroom, and the Pictures Wound Up on Social Media. Could That Happen to You?

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Business News

TikTok's New Tool Will Expose Information About Its Algorithm

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More