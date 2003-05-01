Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The vision: You're cruising the freeway in your office onwheels and need to call a client. You slip on your Bluetoothheadset and voice-dial your cell phone. Later, your phonewirelessly zaps the day's contacts to your PC or printer.

Unfortunately, in real life, it's seldom that simple. Notall Bluetooth gadgets seem to speak the same dialect, says Gartner Inc. researchdirector William Clark--not without some fiddling on your part.