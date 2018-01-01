Daniel Tynan

In Case of Emergency

Hurricanes, terror attacks and other large disasters can doom an unprepared biz. Here's how to plan for the worst.
g Whiz!

Swimming through the alphabet soup of today's wireless standards
Bluetooth Babble

Not all wireless gadgets speak the same language.
In Case of Emergency
In Case of Emergency

A smoke alarm or a life preserver may save your life, but they won't save your business. You need a real disaster plan now. Your business's survival depends on it.
Ring It Up

Giving new meaning to the term "pay phone"
