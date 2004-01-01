For Subscribers

I Spy With My Little Wi-Fi

Wireless video cams can mean more security.

By Mike Hogan

The cost of video surveillance for your home, office orhome/office environs is going down, and the technology is goingwireless. A spate of new Wi-Fi cams, like the $200 (all pricesstreet) Linksys Wireless-B Internet Video Camera (WVC11B) and the$130 D-Link DCS-900 Video Monitoring Internet Camera, are sinkingprices and eliminating wiring chores.

These devices still need a wall plug, since 24/7 batteryoperation would be impractical. But they're considerably moreconvenient than the wired cams that have gained popularity withsmall and midsize businesses. Wi-Fi cams broadcast to a Netconnection like any Wi-Fi access point, their video streams viewedwith a Web browser. Mike Wolf, In-Stat/MDR principal analyst in Scottsdale,Arizona, expects more than 15 million security cams to be sold in2004.

