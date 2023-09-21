Honeywell

Sponsored Content | Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Unlocking the Energy Transition with Carbon Capture Carbon Capture is key to the energy transition and also creating new opportunities for tech-savvy entrepreneurs.

By Jason Feifer

As the effects of climate change dominate daily headlines, scientists are working at a furious pace to turn back its impact. The most effective means of doing so break down into a few major categories, says Mei Chia, Senior Business Leader of CO2 Solutions at Honeywell. "Those categories include changing to renewable power, wind, solar, converting to hydrogen and carbon capture."

Carbon capture is a process of grabbing the carbon dioxide that is produced by burning fossil fuels or biological processes and storing it or utilizing it in a way that does not adversely affect the atmosphere. While reducing the amount of CO2 produced is a major goal, there are some industries, like steel, power and cement, that are considered "hard to abate." In these cases, the lowest cost and most effective way to lessen the environmental footprint is carbon capture. "It's like a big washing machine that you put on top of your stacks," explains Chia of the technology, "It basically separates the CO2 from everything else that goes back into the air."

In this video, Chia explains how these futuristic-sounding technologies are being used right now, and explains how this growing field is ripe for entrepreneurs who very literally want to make a positive impact on their world.

Learn more about Honeywell's carbon capture solutions here.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he is the author of the book Build For Tomorrow, which helps readers find new opportunities in times of change, and co-hosts the podcast Help Wanted, where he helps solve listeners' work problems. He also writes a newsletter called One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Actually Show Up in Your Personal and Professional Life

Showing up to maintain good habits means you consistently do what you can. That doesn't mean always — It means regularly.

By Ginni Saraswati
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why the Next Crypto Bull Run Will Be Like Nothing We've Ever Experienced

We are on the precipice of what could be the greatest transfer of wealth that has ever happened in human history.

By Solo Ceesay
Marketing

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Boost Their Visibility with Affiliate Marketing

Unlock the power of affiliate marketing to bolster your brand's visibility and customer engagement.

By Ksana Liapkova
Business News

Bank of America Is Raising Its Minimum Wage — Up 53% Since 2017. Here's What Full-Time Salaries Will Look Like.

The North Carolina-based company said it's increased its minimum hourly rate at least five times in the past six years.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

SpaceX Fights Back Against Discrimination Lawsuit; Elon Musk Says the DOJ Is Being Weaponized for 'Political Purposes'

SpaceX, the spacecraft manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has initiated legal action against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to a discrimination case brought against the company in August.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Making a Change

Access 15-Minute Book Summaries for Just $59.97 Ahead of Fall

Learn new things in your spare time with this summary app.

By Entrepreneur Store