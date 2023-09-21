Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

As the effects of climate change dominate daily headlines, scientists are working at a furious pace to turn back its impact. The most effective means of doing so break down into a few major categories, says Mei Chia, Senior Business Leader of CO2 Solutions at Honeywell. "Those categories include changing to renewable power, wind, solar, converting to hydrogen and carbon capture."

Carbon capture is a process of grabbing the carbon dioxide that is produced by burning fossil fuels or biological processes and storing it or utilizing it in a way that does not adversely affect the atmosphere. While reducing the amount of CO2 produced is a major goal, there are some industries, like steel, power and cement, that are considered "hard to abate." In these cases, the lowest cost and most effective way to lessen the environmental footprint is carbon capture. "It's like a big washing machine that you put on top of your stacks," explains Chia of the technology, "It basically separates the CO2 from everything else that goes back into the air."

In this video, Chia explains how these futuristic-sounding technologies are being used right now, and explains how this growing field is ripe for entrepreneurs who very literally want to make a positive impact on their world.

