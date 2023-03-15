Boston University Questrom School of Business

Watch Now: Sustainability and the Future of Global Entrepreneurship

The global business community faces a growing landscape of changing variables and difficulties.

If business owners aren't thinking about the future and establishing practices to keep them smart and nimble, then they may be dooming themselves to failure. No one knows this more acutely than Gregory Stoller, a senior lecturer, mentor, and published author who is actively involved in building entrepreneurship and international business programs at Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

In this livestreamed conversation, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer leads an enlightening conversation touching on topics such as business planning, global strategy, and BU Questrom's 2023 Sustainability Case Competition—what it is, how it works, and how it teaches/promotes smart sustainability in business for decades to come.

Click here to learn more about Boston University's Questrom School of Business and how its innovative programing is transforming the lives of students.

