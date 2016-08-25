Promoted Content
When It Comes to Wine, This Startup Wants to Take on the World
Typically, an entrepreneur doesn't realize global reach right out of the gate. Growing a business takes time. Lots of small steps add up to big progress.
No one knows this better than Jake Kloberdanz. In 2007, he co-founded a company called ONEHOPE. Through a collaboration with noted winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr., ONEHOPE makes and sells wine, and donates 50 percent of the profits from each bottle to various charities. So far, ONEHOPE says it has made nearly $2 million in donations.
The company's plans for expansion include recently breaking ground on its own vineyard in California's Napa Valley. ONEHOPE also struck a deal to create custom wines for a major grocery store and it has become the official in-flight wine for one of the biggest airlines.
ONEHOPE is also expanding its distribution from the U.S. to countries around the world. "We started getting interest from Asia, Australia, some European countries," Kloberdanz says. "That has inspired us to start to look at other countries, and start to put together a strategy, and be methodical about the way we're going global."
In the video above, Kloberdanz talks about ONEHOPE's trajectory from startup to a widely-recognized brand.
