In the future, taxi rides will be faster, and up in the sky.

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

What if instead of hailing a cab and battling through morning traffic, you could simply step out your door into a flying taxi and zip across town? That is the future of Advanced Air Mobility.

Taylor Alberstadt, who leads Global Sales & Account Management at Honeywell, says, "Advanced Air Mobility is a collection of new and emerging technologies that we're going to apply to the aviation transportation system." Getting more specific about your flying commute, he explains, "We're talking about autonomous flying drones which will have the ability to transport goods and people between cities and within cities."

The benefits of this technology are far reaching, including lower noise pollution, higher safety, lower cost and greener operations, says Alberstadt. And it all stems from the same principle of finding more sustainable forms of propulsion.

In this interview, we speak with Advanced Air Mobility systems supplier Honeywell to learn how they are working toward a world where commute times are cut in half and same-day package delivery is available anywhere. Watch this video to hear all about the future of Advanced Air Mobility and the incredible innovations scientists are developing right now to make autonomous air travel an everyday part of our lives.

Learn more about how Honeywell technology is transforming the way we travel, here.