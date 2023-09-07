Learn how aviation is becoming more sustainable, thanks to fuels that aren't made from fossil sources.

Aviation today is accountable for 3.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. "So there's a big part for aviation to play in helping us reach our emission reduction targets," says Leigh Abrams, an emerging renewable fuels senior business leader at Honeywell UOP. And here's one of the best ways the industry can do that — by using sustainable aviation fuel.

Fuel is typically made from fossil sources, but the technology now exists to turn waste oils (like from your French Fries!) or crop oils (like from soybean and corn) and convert them into fuels that can power an airplane.

How is this tech being developed, and how far away are we from putting it in every plane? Abrams explains in this video.

