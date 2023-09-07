Honeywell

Sponsored Content | Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Your Next Airplane Flight Could Be Powered by French Fry Oil Learn how aviation is becoming more sustainable, thanks to fuels that aren't made from fossil sources.

By Jason Feifer

Aviation today is accountable for 3.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. "So there's a big part for aviation to play in helping us reach our emission reduction targets," says Leigh Abrams, an emerging renewable fuels senior business leader at Honeywell UOP. And here's one of the best ways the industry can do that — by using sustainable aviation fuel.

Fuel is typically made from fossil sources, but the technology now exists to turn waste oils (like from your French Fries!) or crop oils (like from soybean and corn) and convert them into fuels that can power an airplane.

How is this tech being developed, and how far away are we from putting it in every plane? Abrams explains in this video.

Learn more about Honeywell's sustainable aviation fuel solutions here.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he is the author of the book Build For Tomorrow, which helps readers find new opportunities in times of change, and co-hosts the podcast Help Wanted, where he helps solve listeners' work problems. He also writes a newsletter called One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Meta Employees Ordered Back to Office as Company Shifts to 'In-Person Focus'

Some employees are reportedly being told that they must now work in-office three days a week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Bill Gates Just Made a Big Bet on Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, Despite Declining Sales

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired approximately $95 million of Anheuser-Busch shares during the same period the company reported a dip in revenue for Q2 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I Paid For It All': Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Didn't Make a Dime' on 'Bangerz' Tour

The singer is getting candid on her social media video series, "Used to Be Young."

By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Gold Medal Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is Using This Success Strategy From Her Ski Racing Days to Rack Up Business Wins Now

Vonn always knew she "had to be a lot more than a ski racer" to be successful. Here's what life as an entrepreneur and investor looks like for her now.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.