Business for Sale Broker

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The financial investment and training time required to secure a commercial realtor's license enabling you to start a real estate brokerage specializing in listing and selling businesses and commercial investment properties will be well worth the effort. It is common for business brokers to earn $250,000 or more per year after expenses. Additionally, consider specializing in a particular kind of business sales, such as marketing, manufacturing, or retail businesses. Specialization in the commercial real estate industry is the fastest way to become known as an industry leader, and gain valuable referrals. Marketing listings can be by way of the Internet, trade specific publications, and a wide network of contacts within the industry.