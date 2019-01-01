Candy Store

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Candy sales kiosks are popping up in every mall across North America, and why not? Starting a business that retails candy is very straightforward and the biggest challenge to overcome is selecting the right operating location for the business. Ideally, a candy shop should be in a very busy area of a community so it can take advantage of foot traffic, as well as impulse buying by consumers. Also consider offering customers a free delivery service to expand the potential market to include customers who want to send candies to relatives in the hospital, loved ones at holiday time, and business owners seeking to reward clients or employees with their favorite box of chocolates or candies.

The Market

Your customers will be anyone with a sweet tooth or looking for a special gift for someone.

Categories