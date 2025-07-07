Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey went on X to reveal a new messaging app called Bitchat that will not require internet connectivity.

Twitter co-founder and CEO of Block Jack Dorsey launched the beta version of a new peer-to-peer messaging app on TestFlight. Unlike WhatsApp and others like it that rely on internet connectivity and central servers, Dorsey says that Bitchat operates entirely over Bluetooth mesh networks, promising true decentralization and privacy for its users. He made "an ugly whitepaper describing protocol" available on GitHub.

CNBC broke down the tech and its features. In essence, Bitchat allows users to communicate via Bluetooth-connected devices. But here's where it gets interesting: "As users move through physical space, their phones form local Bluetooth clusters and pass messages from device to device, allowing them to reach peers beyond standard range — even without Wi-Fi or cell service."

Messages that are sent via Bitchat are encrypted from end to end and do not live in the cloud — they are only stored on devices and are set to delete. The message "never touch centralized infrastructure," reports CNBC, "echoing Dorsey's long-running push for privacy-preserving, censorship-resistant communication."

Dorsey's post on X has received over 1.3 million views, with beta testers eager to jump in. The TestFlight page is no longer available after hitting its 10,000-user maximum.