Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Car storage is big business, especially in the northern climate areas of the United States and Canada. And the first step to establishing a car storage business is to secure low-cost indoor storage space, such as a vacant warehouse or manufacturing building. The next step is to simply market the business, and this is best accomplished by joining automotive clubs and associations and attending the clubs' meetings and social functions to network for business. Current automotive storage rates are in the range of $40 to $80 per month. Be sure your storage spaces are heated and in good repair, as this will be vitally important to the success of the business. And, of course, be sure to obtain insurance for the business, as it will be a necessity, and a great marketing tool.

The Market

Your customers will be people who need to store their cars in a safe environment for short or extended periods of time.

Categories